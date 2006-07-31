|:: HOME :: GET EMAIL UPDATES :: Mark's official website :: JA Konrath's Blog :: Eric Mayer's Blog :: Lee Goldberg's Blog :: Freelance Success :: Tobias Buckell's blog :: Paul Levine & other authors' blog :: Pete Terry & Electro-Metamorphosis :: Robert Gregory Browne's blog :: Cabbages & Kings--PJ Parrish's blog :: Murderati--buncha authors blogs :: Keith Snyder's blog :: Rick Riordan's blog :: EMAIL ::
Book Sales--Getting Real
July 31, 2006
Received this e-mail on one of my listservs today. Food for thought, or, as I prefer to think of it: REALITY CHECK, DUDES!
"Here are some numbers that may make you feel better about your sales.
Elaine
From SHOTS magazine: Ever wonder how well a book sells?
In 2004, Nielsen Bookscan tracked sales of 1.2 million books in
the US.
* Of those 1.2 million, 950,000 sold fewer than 99 (yes,
ninety-nine) copies each.
* Another 200,000 sold fewer than 1,000 copies.
* Only 25,000 books sold more than 5,000 copies.
* Fewer than 500 sold more than 100,000 copies.
* Only 10 books sold more than a million copies each.
* THE AVERAGE BOOK IN THE US SELLS ABOUT 500 COPIES
Elaine Viets
www.elaineviets.com"
Best,
Mark Terry
