Book Sales--Getting Real

July 31, 2006

Received this e-mail on one of my listservs today. Food for thought, or, as I prefer to think of it: REALITY CHECK, DUDES!



"Here are some numbers that may make you feel better about your sales.

Elaine



From SHOTS magazine: Ever wonder how well a book sells?



In 2004, Nielsen Bookscan tracked sales of 1.2 million books in

the US.



* Of those 1.2 million, 950,000 sold fewer than 99 (yes,

ninety-nine) copies each.

* Another 200,000 sold fewer than 1,000 copies.

* Only 25,000 books sold more than 5,000 copies.

* Fewer than 500 sold more than 100,000 copies.

* Only 10 books sold more than a million copies each.

* THE AVERAGE BOOK IN THE US SELLS ABOUT 500 COPIES



Elaine Viets

www.elaineviets.com"





Best,

Mark Terry



