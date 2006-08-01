Amazon's getting clever...

August 1, 2006

Got an e-mail from Amazon today:



We've noticed that customers who have purchased The One Percent Doctrine by Ron Suskind also purchased books by Tracy DiSabato-Aust. For this reason, you might like to know that Tracy DiSabato-Aust's The Well-Tended Perennial Garden: Planting and Pruning Techniques will be released soon. You can pre-order your copy at a savings of 37% by following the link below.



***

Well, that's nice. The 1% Doctrine is an in-depth book about the Bush Administration and the War on Terror since 9/11, with all sorts of in-depth interviews & background with the CIA, etc. Otherwise:





Book Description

With more than 130,000 copies sold since its original publication, The Well-Tended Perennial Garden has proven itself to be one of the most useful tools a gardener can have. Now, in this expanded edition, there's even more to learn from and enjoy. This is the first, and still the most thorough, book to detail essential practices of perennial care such as deadheading, pinching, cutting back, thinning, disbudding, and deadleafing, all of which are thoroughly explained and illustrated. More than 200 new color photographs have been added to this revised edition, showing perennials in various...



Ah well, maybe "The Constant Gardner?"



Best,

Mark Terry



Read/Post Comments (4)





Previous Entry :: Next Entry

Back to Top