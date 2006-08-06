Aaaahhhhh, vacation...

August 6, 2006

Second day on vacation. Brought the travel laptop, but left the work laptop at home. I'll keep up on e-mail, sort of, blogging, kinda, and work... well, not really.



Do need to write a book review of the book I just finished reading (on the beach in between kayaking, swimming, playing horse shoes with my kids). We're at Higgins Lake in northern Michigan. Even the water is reasonable temperature, which for Higgins Lake is quite unusual. Higgins is very deep and quite large--3 miles across, 8 miles long and I've heard it's 800 feet deep and spring fed, which explains why it's usually very cold, but due to last week's 90+ temps, it's, well... managable for us old guys.



Best,

Mark Terry



