General Motors, Timothy McVey and...

August 14, 2006

Latest report:



WASHINGTON - Scientists have discovered the presence of a strain of bird flu in wild mute swans in Michigan â but testing ruled out it being the worrisome, highly pathogenic form of the virus which has spread throughout much of the rest of the world and killed at least 138 people worldwide, officials at the Agriculture Department said Monday.



Don't you feel safe?



Read/Post Comments (1)





Previous Entry :: Next Entry

Back to Top